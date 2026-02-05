Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Rasmus Dahlin, Claude Giroux, Nikita Kucherov)

The NHL closes out the pre-Olympic break slate with seven games on the docket on Thursday night.

A Charlie McAvoy point saved us from getting shut out last night, and I’m looking at Rasmus Dahlin, Claude Giroux, and Nikita Kucherov for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Feb. 5.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 5

Rasmus Dahlin OVER 0.5 Assists (-140) vs. Penguins

Claude Giroux OVER 0.5 Points (+120) at Flyers

Nikita Kucherov Anytime Goalscorer (+115) vs. Panthers

Rasmus Dahlin and the Sabres return home to host the Penguins before the break. Buffalo has turned a corner over the past few months, and Dahlin is a big part of that.

The defenseman has 18 points (11 assists) in his last 13 games, and is on a six-game point streak (assists in five straight).

Dahlin is capable of putting the puck in the net, but his odds to record a point are -200. I’ll take the 60 cents for him to get an assist instead.

Claude Giroux and the Senators are in Philadelphia, where the veteran played the first 1,000 games of his NHL career. He has 39 points in 56 games this season for the Senators, including 20 points in his last 24 contests.

Giroux loves returning to Philadelphia and facing off against his former team. He has a point in each of the last four meetings against the Flyers, including two games this season, bringing him up to 13 points in 11 games against Philadelphia.

I’ll take these plus odds for Giroux to find the scoresheet again tonight in Philadelphia.

Nikita Kucherov is the hottest player in the league right now. He’s climbed the charts and is in the Hart Trophy conversation, sitting with 90 points (29 goals) through 50 games.

Kucherov has scored in three straight games and is on fire since the holiday break. He has 45 points (16 goals) in those 18 games, 13 more points than Nathan MacKinnon’s 32.

The Panthers allowed four goals to Boston last night, and five to the Sabres in their previous game.

Kucherov has -162 odds to record two points, so I’ll take the plus odds for him to find twine instead.

