Bet on Christian Gonzalez to Shut Down Jaxson Smith-Njigba at Super Bowl 60

There are plenty of fascinating storylines and matchups to watch in Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, but one of the most interesting, and arguably the most important, will be the one between Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Christian Gonzalez.

Smith-Njigba is the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year, and if he can have a big performance, the Seahawks are going to be tough to beat. That means that if the Patriots want a chance of pulling off the upset, they need their cornerback, Christian Gonzalez, to slow him down.

I believe he's going to do it. There's no world in which he keeps JSN to a reception-less game, but I do think there is value in betting on Gonzalez to do an admirable job against the Seahawks' star receiver. Let's take a look at how I'm betting on it.

Christian Gonzalez Prop Bets for Super Bowl 60

Jaxson Smith-Njigba UNDER 83.5 Receiving Yards (-110) via FanDuel

Christian Gonzalez Interception (+700) via FanDuel

Christian Gonzalez Super Bowl MVP (+15000) via BetMGM

Jaxson Smith-Njigba UNDER 83.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

While Jaxson Smith-Njigba is certainly going to contribute to some extent in this game, I'm shying away from him being the top offensive contributor. He's going to have a tough matchup in front of him in Christian Gonzalez, who I'm willing to bet is going to do an admirable job of at least slowing down the best receiver in football.

Christian Gonzalez Interception (+700)

In my pick above, I wrote about why I'm betting the UNDER on Jaxson Smith-Njigba's receiving yards total, and it's largely because he'll be going up against Christian Gonzalez. If the Patriots win this game, Gonzalez is going to have to play a big role. I can also envision a situation where Sam Darnold forces the ball at JSN, which could result in a Gonzalez interception.

Christian Gonzalez Super Bowl MVP (+15000)

It's not unheard of for defensive players to win Super Bowl MVP. Malcolm Smith won it in 2014, and Von Miller won it in 2016. If the Patriots win and Christian Gonzalez is able to shut down the best receiver in the NFL while recording an interception or two in a low-scoring game, he'll be extremely live to win this award.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

