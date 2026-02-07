Bet on Hunter Henry Prop Bets in Super Bowl 60 vs. Seahawks (Seattle Struggles vs. Tight Ends)

We're quickly approaching the opening kickoff of Super Bowl 60, and the question everyone is asking is how the New England Patriots are going to move the ball and score against this Seattle Seahawks defense.

The Patriots have found ways to win games against good defenses in the postseason, but you'd be lying if you said New England's offense looked impressive in those games. They scored an average of just 15.6 offensive points per game in that stretch. If they don't improve on that mark, they're going to struggle to win on Super Bowl Sunday.

Luckily for them, I have a gameplan for them, and it revolved around their tight end, Hunter Henry.

Hunter Henry Prop Bets for Super Bowl 60

Hunter Henry OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Hunter Henry Anytime Touchdown (+240)

Hunter Henry First Touchdown (+1600)

The one area the Seahawks' defense hasn't excelled in this season is defending tight ends. They rank 22nd in receiving yards allowed to tight ends and 31st in receptions allowed to tight ends. That could make Hunter Henry the Patriots' secret weapon. If he is, he has a chance ot have a big game. He's already averaging 45.2 receiving yards per game this season, so as long as he hits his season average, this bet will cash.

There's also a game script where the Seahawks are up in the second half, which will force the Patriots to implement a higher-than-average pass rate, which could lead to even more opportunities for Henry.

We're going to bet on Henry in more than one way. Not only are we going to bet the over on his receiving yards, but we're going to bet on him to score a touchdown, too. Henry already has seven touchdowns on the season, so he has proven to be a red zone threat. He had a relatively quiet game against both the Texans and Broncos, which has led to his odds being favorable against the Seahawks. He's a great bet to place at his +240 price tag to score on Sunday.

If we're going to bet on Henry to score a touchdown, we might as well dip our toe into the first touchdown market as well. It's worth a shot at +1600.

