Bills vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
No one is surprised the Buffalo Bills looked like perennial Super Bowl contenders in Week 1, storming back to defeat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. What people might be more surprised about, is the New York Jets putting up 32 points in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Few people had faith in Justin Fields as the Jets' starting quarterback heading into this season, but despite the loss, New York fans have hope heading into the rest of the season.
The Jets now have their work cut out for them in Week 2 when they welcome the Bills to MetLife Stadium.
Bills vs. Jets Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bills -6.5 (-115)
- Jets +6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bills -325
- Jets +260
Total
- OVER 46 (-110)
- UNDER 46 (-110)
Bills vs. Jets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 14
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Bills Record: 1-0
- Jets Record: 0-1
Bills vs. Jets Betting Trends
- Bills are 11-5 ATS in their last 16 games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Bills' last six games
- Bills are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games vs. Jets
- Bills are 8-1 SU in their last nine games vs. AFC East opponents
- Jets are 5-10 ATS in their last 15 games
- The OVER is 7-1 in the Jets' last eight games
Bills vs. Jets Injury Reports
Bills Injury Report
- Tre'Davious White, CB - Questionable
- Tyler Bass, K - IR
- DeWayne Carter, DT - IR
- Wande Owens, S - IR
- Tylan Grable, OT - IR-R
Jets Injury Report
- Esa Pole, OT - Questionable
- Kene Nwangwu, RB - Questionable
- Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - IR
- Ja'Markis Weston, DE - IR-R
- Byron Cowart, DT - IR
Bills vs. Jets Key Player to Watch
- Justin Fields, QB - New York Jets
A lot of people were concerned about Justin Fields being the Jets' starting quarterback this season, but he put together a solid performance in Week 1. He completed 16-of-22 passes for 218 yards and one touchdown while adding 48 yards on 12 rushes with two rushing touchdowns. Was this a one week anomaly, or are we witnessing the start of a career resurgence?
Bills vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the OVER in this divisional matchup:
I'm cautiously optimistic, and maybe I'm overreacting to Week 1, but the Jets' offense looked great. They finished fourth amongst all teams in EPA per play and fourth in success rate. Tanner Engstrand's offense was built well to make the most of Justin Fields. They used their weapons to the best of their ability, and we'll see if they can keep that going against the Bills in Week 2.
While I'd consider taking the points with the Jets, I have no interest in betting against the Bills' offense in any fashion. Buffalo torched a Baltimore defense that I expect to be one of the best in the NFL this season. Josh Allen looks as good as ever while the Bills' defense continues to struggle.
I think the point or two is too low in this game.
Pick: Bills/Jets OVER 46 (-110) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
