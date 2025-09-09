Brock Purdy Injury Concern Causes Massive Shift in 49ers vs. Saints Odds for Week 2
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is dealing with multiple injuries (left shoulder and toe), and his status for Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints is up in the air, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.
If Purdy is unable to go, the 49ers would start former first-round pick Mac Jones in his place.
In the opening odds for Week 2, San Francisco was favored by seven points at DraftKings Sportsbook in a road matchup with the Saints. That has changed significantly since Purdy's injuries were disclosed, a sign that Vegas is preparing for Jones to make the start.
The 49ers are still favored in the game, but the line has shifted down from 49ers -7 to 49ers -4.5, a 2.5-point swing. If Purdy is ruled out, there is a chance that this line moves even more in favor of the Saints, who nearly covered at home in Week 1.
New Orleans is widely expected to be one of the worst teams in the league, but it had a chance to tie the Arizona Cardinals on its final drive in Week 1. If Purdy is out, the 49ers could be on upset alert in Week 2, as Jones has been far from a solid quarterback so far in his NFL career.
The 49ers have already been crushed by the injury bug this season, as George Kittle and Jauan Jennings went down in Week 1. The 49ers signed former wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to a deal to help replace Jennings, as Brandon Aiyuk is already out of the lineup as he recovers from a torn ACL.
Purdy's status will be worth monitoring for 49ers bettors -- and Survivor players -- in Week 2.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.