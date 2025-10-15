Brock Purdy Injury Uncertainty Causes Shift to Falcons vs. 49ers Odds in NFL Week 7
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has a chance to return in Week 7 of the NFL season after missing time with a turf toe injury, but it hasn’t positively impacted the 49ers’ odds against the Atlanta Falcons.
Purdy’s status is still up in the air – he will be evaluated on Wednesday ahead of San Fran’s practice – and oddsmakers have slowly moved the 49ers down as favorites at home on Sunday Night Football.
After opening as 3.5-point favorites in the odds on Sunday night, San Francisco is falling and now only favored by 2.5 points against the 3-2 Falcons.
Now, part of this move could be due to the Atlanta win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 6, but the Falcons were still 3-point underdogs in the odds as of Tuesday morning.
So, this line has been bet down to 2.5 at DraftKings with bettors and oddsmakers unsure if Purdy will suit up or not in Week 7.
The 49ers have fared well without their starting quarterback this season, winning three of the four games that he’s missed, but they’re coming off a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. San Fran lost defensive captain Fred Warner for the season in that matchup, and it’s been banged up all season long on offense.
Mac Jones – a former first-round pick – has been starting in Purdy’s place, but he was even questionable last week with a knee injury. Jones had by far his worst showing of the season in Week 6, failing to throw a touchdown while tossing two picks in the loss to Tampa Bay.
There’s a chance this line could flip back towards the 49ers if Purdy is able to suit up in practice on Wednesday, but head coach Kyle Shanahan has clearly left the door open for his quarterback to miss another game.
The 49ers are going to want to be careful with Purdy’s toe injury, as he returned in Week 4 against Jacksonville (after a two-game absence), but he re-aggravated the injury and was forced to sit out the next two games.
With Atlanta pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the week in Week 6, bettors should be careful about laying the points with San Fran until Purdy’s status for Week 7 is decided.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
