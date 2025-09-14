Is Brock Purdy Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Saints)
The San Francisco 49ers will be without their starting quarterback on Sunday, as Brock Purdy (turf toe, shoulder) has been ruled out.
Purdy’s status has been up in the air all week, but the 49ers officially ruled him out on their final injury report, setting the stage for Mac Jones to get the start on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
This may not be the only game that Purdy misses, either. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Purdy could miss anywhere from two to five weeks with his turf toe injury.
There has been some massive line movement in this game with Purdy banged up. The 49ers opened as seven-point favorites on Sunday night last week, but the odds have come all the way down to 49ers -3 ahead of kickoff on Sunday.
A four-point swing is nothing to look past, especially since the Saints had a chance to tie their game – or win – with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 on the final possession.
With Purdy out, the 49ers will turn to Jones to hopefully lead them to a 2-0 start. Jones is just 4-19 straight up in his last 23 starts, so the 49ers will need to play well around him to hold off the Saints at home.
Last season, Jones started seven games (and appeared in 10) for the Jacksonville Jaguars, leading them to a 2-5 record. Overall, he threw for 1,672 yards, eight scores and eight picks while completing 65.3 percent of his passes.
It’s also worth noting that the 49ers won’t have George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk in this game, as both players are currently on injured reserve.
At DraftKings, Jones has his passing yards prop set at 203.5 yards while he’s +193 to throw OVER 1.5 touchdowns and -116 to throw an interception on Sunday.
