Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 3
In this story:
The Chicago Bulls will be happy to play a new opponent after losing two of three against the Heat over the last several days, and it’s a chance for a win when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks have lost five straight games and eight of their last nine amidst the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors.
Milwaukee won the first two meetings 126-110 and 112-103, but Giannis was a key piece in those victories.
The oddsmakers have the Bucks as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Bulls vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bulls -2.5 (-112)
- Bucks +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bulls: -142
- Bucks: +120
Total
- 223.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bulls vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, FDSN WI
- Bulls record: 24-26
- Bucks record: 18-29
Bulls vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Zach Collins – out
- Noa Essengue – out
- Josh Giddey – out
- Kevin Huerter – questionable
- Tre Jones – out
- Julian Phillips – questionable
- Dario Saric – out
- Jalen Smith – questionable
Bucks Injury Report
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – out
- Gary Harris – out
- Kevin Porter Jr. – out
- Taurean Prince – out
Bulls vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
Ayo Dosunmu is seeing a bigger role in the Bulls’ offense with star guard Josh Giddey out again. Dosunmu only had 10 points last time out in Miami, ending a streak of four straight games with at least 19 points.
Dosunmu is averaging 15 points per game this season, but that goes up to 16.8 in his nine starts.
The guard had 11 points in just 21 minutes against the Bucks back on December 27, and Milwaukee allows 29.6 points per game to shooting guards, which is toward the bottom of the league.
Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
Both teams are in a bit of a tough spot tonight. The Bucks are returning home from a three-game road trip in which they extended their losing streak to five games, and this will be the third game in four nights for a shorthanded Bulls squad.
However, that could be good news for the under. Both of the first two meetings went under the total, and although this is a bit lower at 223.5, that’s the way I’m going tonight.
There are injuries on both sides and each team is struggling offensively as of late. This should be another low-scoring game in Milwaukee tonight.
Pick: UNDER 223.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop