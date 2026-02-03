Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 3

The Chicago Bulls will be happy to play a new opponent after losing two of three against the Heat over the last several days, and it’s a chance for a win when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks have lost five straight games and eight of their last nine amidst the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors.

Milwaukee won the first two meetings 126-110 and 112-103, but Giannis was a key piece in those victories.

The oddsmakers have the Bucks as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Bulls vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls -2.5 (-112)

Bucks +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Bulls: -142

Bucks: +120

Total

223.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Bulls vs. Bucks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, FDSN WI

Bulls record: 24-26

Bucks record: 18-29

Bulls vs. Bucks Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – out

Noa Essengue – out

Josh Giddey – out

Kevin Huerter – questionable

Tre Jones – out

Julian Phillips – questionable

Dario Saric – out

Jalen Smith – questionable

Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – out

Giannis Antetokounmpo – out

Gary Harris – out

Kevin Porter Jr. – out

Taurean Prince – out

Bulls vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets

Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet

Ayo Dosunmu is seeing a bigger role in the Bulls’ offense with star guard Josh Giddey out again. Dosunmu only had 10 points last time out in Miami, ending a streak of four straight games with at least 19 points.

Dosunmu is averaging 15 points per game this season, but that goes up to 16.8 in his nine starts.

The guard had 11 points in just 21 minutes against the Bucks back on December 27, and Milwaukee allows 29.6 points per game to shooting guards, which is toward the bottom of the league.

Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

Both teams are in a bit of a tough spot tonight. The Bucks are returning home from a three-game road trip in which they extended their losing streak to five games, and this will be the third game in four nights for a shorthanded Bulls squad.

However, that could be good news for the under. Both of the first two meetings went under the total, and although this is a bit lower at 223.5, that’s the way I’m going tonight.

There are injuries on both sides and each team is struggling offensively as of late. This should be another low-scoring game in Milwaukee tonight.

Pick: UNDER 223.5 (-110)

