Is Cade Cunningham Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Wizards vs. Pistons)

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has only missed six games this season, but he's on the team's injury report for Thursday night's clash with the Washington Wizards.

Cunningham is officially listed as questionable on the front end of a back-to-back due to right wrist injury management. The Pistons, who are the No. 1 seed in the East, are still massive 14.5-point favorites at home against the Wizards even with Cunningham and Tobias Harris up in the air for this game.

Cade Cunningham (right wrist injury management), Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) and Kevin Huerter (trade pending) are all questionable for the Pistons tomorrow night. — Hunter Patterson (@HunterPatterson) February 4, 2026

An MVP candidate in the 2025-26 campaign, Cunningham is averaging 25.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from 3. It doesn't seem like his wrist injury is anything serious, but the Pistons may not need to push Cunningham to play in this game since Washington (13-36 this season) is one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Plus, there's a chance the Pistons could rest Cunningham in this game since they have a huge matchup with the New York Knicks on Friday.

However, if he plays, the star guard is worth a look in the prop market against this tanking Washington team. This story will be updated with Cunningham's final status for tonight's matchup.

Best Cade Cunningham Prop Bet vs. Wizards

Cade Cunningham OVER 10.5 Assists (-110)

This season, Cunningham is averaging 9.8 assists on 18.0 potential assists per game, and he's a great prop target against this weak Washington defense on Thursday.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in defensive rating and 29th in opponent assists per game, putting Cunningham in a great spot to reach 11 assists or more for the fifth time in seven games. This season, the star guard has 16 games with 11 or more dimes, including an 11-assist game in his lone matchup with the Wizards.

A blowout win could be a concern for Cunningham hitting this prop, but it's worth noting that he had 12 assists in just 26 minutes in a 53-point win over the Nets earlier this week.

The star guard has too big of a role in the Detroit offense to pass up in such a favorable matchup.

