Cardinals 2024 Win Total Projection (Oddsmakers View Arizona as Improvement Team in 2024)
The Arizona Cardinals didn’t have their starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, at the start of last season, and the team suffered because of it.
While the team is in the midst of a rebuild, without its dynamic signal caller, the team posted a 4-13 record. However, Murray showed his dynamic talent at the end of the season, and the team cashed in on the fourth overall pick, taking Heisman Trophy finalist, Marvin Harrison Jr., to fortify the offense.
Arizona will look to take a step up the NFC ladder in 2024 with a healthy Murray, a new-look offense with Harrison Jr., and a better defense under second year head coach Jonathan Gannon.
To be clear, oddsmakers are onto it, giving the Cardinals a win total that would imply a three win improvement.
Here’s the Cardinals win total for the 2024 season, from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cardinals Win Total Projection for 2024 Season
7.5 (Over +124/Under -152)
Oddsmakers Counting on Leap for Arizona with Healthy Kyler Murray
The Cardinals had low expectations in 2023 due to the injury to Murray that gave the team limited options at quarterback, but the former No. 1 overall pick has a clear impact on the team as the group is expected to be far better than its 4-13 record in 2023.
While its shaded towards the under, the Cardinals have an implied probability of 60.3% to improve its win total by (at least) three games in 2024 as the team pounces on a last place schedule.
While the team has to play the defending NFC Champion 49ers twice in division play, in addition to the Rams, the Cards play only four other teams that made the postseason last year in the Lions and Packers from the NFC North and the Dolphins and Bills from the AFC East.
Arizona’s offense should be far more potent with Murray all systems go and a true No. 1 wide receiver in Harrison Jr., but also the defense should benefit from another year of coaching under Gannon.
With aging rosters like the Rams and Seahawks in the division, the Cardinals’ injection of youth can lead to a quick bounce back campaign from Murray and co, and oddsmakers have taken note of it.
