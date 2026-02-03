Celtics' NBA Finals Odds Stay Stagnant After Nikola Vucevic-Anfernee Simons Trade

The Boston Celtics reportedly made a move to upgrade their frontcourt on Tuesday, as they moved guard Anfernee Simons to the Chicago Bulls in a move that bring Nikola Vucevic back to Boston.

The move saves Boston some money as it continues to cut salary with Jayson Tatum (Achilles) sidelined, and it upgrades the team's frontcourt, which has been led by Neemias Queta and Luka Garza this season.

BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are trading center Nikola Vucevic and a second-round pick to the Boston Celtics for Anfernee Simons and a second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/aScaobfZmv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

Simons has been an important bench piece for Boston this season, averaging 14.2 points per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. Boston is a little thin at the guard position after Payton Pritchard and Derrick White, and it could look to mkae another move before Thursday's deadline.

Even though the C's improved their frontcourt rotation, oddsmakers aren't buying it as an upgrade to their title case. Boston is still +1600 to win the Finals at DraftKings, tied for sixth in the odds with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both the New York Knicks (+1200) and Detroit Pistons (+1400) have better odds to win the Finals in the Eastern Conference.

Boston's biggest wild card would be a potential Tatum return, as he could swing the odds in favor of the C's if he's able to play at an All-NBA level down the stretch of the season. As of Tuesday, there is no guarantee that Tatum returns this season, even though he has held some public workoouts.

The Bulls, who are a play-in team in the East right now, are just +150000 to win the NBA Finals, as they've made multiple trades to alter their roster ahead of the deadline.

