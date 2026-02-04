Celtics vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 4

The Boston Celtics are looking to sweep their two-game Texas trip when they battle the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

The Celtics made it three wins in a row with a 110-100 victory in Dallas last night, and the Rockets have a three-game winning streak themselves after a road win in Indiana on Monday.

The Rockets won the first meeting of the season, though, 128-101 in Boston back on November 1.

The oddsmakers have the Rockets as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Celtics vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Celtics +4.5 (-102)

Rockets -4.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Celtics: +164

Rockets: -198

Total

214.5 (Over -107/Under -116)

Celtics vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 4

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): NBCSB, SCHN

Celtics record: 32-18

Rockets record: 31-17

Celtics vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Celtics Injury Report

Chris Boucher – questionable

Jayson Tatum – out

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – out

Kevin Durant – probable

Dorian Finney-Smith – out

Tristen Newton – out

Fred VanVleet – out

Celtics vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Derrick White struggled last night in Dallas, scoring just 11 points on 4 of 13 shooting (1 of 8 from deep), and only added two rebounds and eight assists. He and the Celtics now head to Houston to face off a Rockets team with one of the best defenses in the league.

In the first meeting against the Rockets, White made just 2 of 11 shots with two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes before the starters took a seat.

White has gone under 26.5 PRA in four of five and eight of his last 10. He’s been struggling and that should continue tonight in Houston.

Celtics vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

We have a low total tonight at 214.5, but it’s not low enough. Boston has gone under the total in six straight games, giving the Celtics a 31-19 record to the under this season.

Houston also trends to the under, seeing five straight go under the total prior to its win in Indiana on Monday.

The second half of back-to-backs have also been profitable to the under for Boston, with six of eight going under the total. The Celtics will have their hands full in Houston tonight.

Pick: UNDER 214.5 (-116)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.