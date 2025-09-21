Chiefs vs. Giants Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Can Kansas City Cover?)
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to avoid a 0-3 start to the 2025 season when they take on the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week 3.
New York is coming off an overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and it has yet to win a game this season as well. However, oddsmakers have set the Chiefs as road favorites in the Meadowlands on Sunday.
KC had a brutal stretch to start the season taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil and the Philadelphia Eagles at home, but can it get back on track in a must-win matchup with the Baltimore Ravens looming in Week 4?
The Giants’ defense may be vulnerable after allowing 37 points in Week 2, and that could be just what the doctor ordered for Mahomes and Andy Reid.
Using the latest odds and analysis from our NFL betting team, here’s where I’m leaning for the Chiefs vs. Giants matchup in Week 3.
Chiefs vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Chiefs -6 (-110)
- Giants +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chiefs: -325
- Giants: +260
Total
- 45.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Unsurprisingly, this line is moving in favor of the Chiefs in Week 3, as they opened as 5.5-point favorites and things have already ticked up to Chiefs -6.
Patrick Mahomes and company are expected to win in Week 3, but can they cover the spread?
Chiefs vs. Giants Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week – why he’s taking KC to cover on Sunday night:
The Kansas City Chiefs have looked bad in the first two weeks, but let's cut them a bit of slack, considering how their first two opponents were. The Chargers and the Eagles are tough teams to face, and now they get to face the lowly New York Giants. Let's also point out the Chiefs have a Net Yards per Play of +0.5 through the first two games, which is a better mark than they had last season when they went 15-2.
I'm not looking too far into Russell Wilson throwing for 450 yards against the Cowboys. We've seen enough from him the past few years to know that last week's performance was an anomaly. Despite having a far easier schedule to start the season, the Giants' advanced metrics are on par with the Chiefs, while ranking worse in Net Yards per Play at -0.3.
It’s hard to fade Patrick Mahomes, especially when a potential 0-3 start is on the line. I picked the Chiefs in our Survivor Picks for Week 3, and I’m not wavering from that selection.
Final Score Prediction: Chiefs 23, Giants 16
