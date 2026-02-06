Clippers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 6

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to avoid losing three games in a row as they start a road trip against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. The Kings are on a long losing streak of their own, falling in their last 10 games.

Los Angeles will be a bit shorthanded tonight, though, as their trade deadline additions are still awaiting their Clippers debuts.

The Clippers have won the last five meetings against the Kings, including a 131-90 blowout victory back on December 30.

The oddsmakers have the Kings as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Clippers vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers -3.5 (-115)

Kings +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Clippers: -180

Kings: +150

Total

222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Clippers vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 6

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): Amazon Prime Video

Clippers record: 23-27

Kings record: 12-40

Clippers vs. Kings Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

Darius Garland – out

Isaiah Jackson – out

Bennedict Mathurin – out

Kings Injury Report

Keegan Murray – out

Domantas Sabonis – questionable

Isaiah Stevens – out

Clippers vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets

Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

Another Kings game, another chance to bet on Russell Westbrook chucking it up from downtown.

The veteran has made multiple three-pointers in five straight games, nine of his last 11, and 15 of his last 21 contests. On the season, Westbrook is averaging 2.1 threes on 5.9 attempts per game. He made three threes on 10 attempts last game against Memphis.

Clippers vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

It’s tough to back the Clippers given their roster situation after the deadline, but the Kings have been playing so poorly as of late as well. They were favored in their last two games, and only covered the spread twice as underdogs during their losing streak.

It’s not a particularly strong play, but I have to go with the Clippers tonight in Sacramento. They still have Kawhi Leonard, and nothing about the Kings makes me want to bet on them right now.

Pick: Clippers -3.5 (-115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.