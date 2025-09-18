Is Darren Waller Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Bills)
For the third straight week, the Miami Dolphins will be without veteran tight end Darren Waller (hip).
Waller has officially been ruled out for Thursday night’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, and it’s unclear when he’ll be able to return to action.
Miami added Waller — who was previously retired — this offseason after it traded tight end Jonny Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason.
In his prime, Waller was one of the top receiving targets at the tight end position, but it’s hard to say whether or not he can still have a major impact on a team.
The Dolphins are massive underdogs in the latest odds for this game at DraftKings Sportsbook as they look to avoid an 0-3 start.
Earlier this week, I shared my favorite prop bets and anytime touchdown scored picks for this game, and there’s one Dolphins pass catcher that may be worth a look on Thursday with Waller still out.
Best Dolphins Prop Bet vs. Bills With Darren Waller Out
If you’re looking to bet on a Dolphins pass catcher in this game, it has to be Tyreek Hill with Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) listed as questionable.
Earlier this week, I shared why I don’t mind Hill as an anytime touchdown scorer pick after his strong showing in Week 2:
Tyreek Hill Anytime TD (+170)
Tyreek Hill has yet to find the end zone this season for Miami, but the star wideout did turn in a 100-yard day in Week 2 against the New England Patriots.
I wouldn’t be shocked if the Dolphins look to involve Hill even more against the Bills, and with this game potentially ending up in a blowout, there is a chance for a garbage time score for one of the NFL’s most explosive receivers.
Hill has been targeted 13 times this season, reeling in 10 of those passes for 149 yards. Buffalo has been banged up in the secondary so far in 2025, so I wouldn’t be shocked if Hill got loose for a big gain or two on Thursday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
