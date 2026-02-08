Is Drake Maye Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Patriots in Super Bowl 60)

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been dealing with a shoulder injury in the lead up to Super Bowl LX, but he was a full participant in practice all week, clearing the way for him to play against the Seattle Seahawks.

Maye does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's matchup.

The Patriots quarterback appeared to get banged up during the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos on a scramble, but he finished that game and led New England to a third straight playoff win.

The runner-up for the NFL's MVP award during the regular season, Maye completed 72.0 percent of his passes for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also carried the ball 103 times for 450 yards and four scores.

Maye's numbers have fallen off a bit in the playoffs, as he's completing just 55.8 percent of his passes through three games, tallying 533 yards, four scores and two picks. The star quarterback has thrown for less than 200 yards in back-to-back games.

New England is an underdog in this matchup, sitting at +4.5 at most of the best betting sites.

There's a prop that I love for Maye on Super Bowl Sunday, even against this Seattle defense that was No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Play during the regular season.

Best Drake Maye Prop Bet vs. Seahawks in Super Bowl LX

Drake Maye OVER 6.5 Rushing Attempts (-140)

I love betting on Maye to use his legs in this game.

Quarterbacks tend to run a little more in the playoffs to avoid a bad throw/throwaway and get some positive yardage, and Maye has at least 10 carries in two of his three games this postseason.

Overall the former first-round pick has 24 carries for 141 yards and a score in the playoffs, and the Patriots have used his legs in just about every high-leverage situation so far this postseason, including a designed run touchdown in the AFC Championship Game.

Maye carried the ball seven or more times during eight of his regular-season games, and we could get the benefit of a few kneeldowns if the Patriots win this game. I think Maye’s rushing ability could be the deciding factor in this Super Bowl matchup.

