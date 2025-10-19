Falcons vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Can Atlanta Pull Off an Upset?)
The Atlanta Falcons are trending upward after a win in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills, as they’re now 3-2 in the 2025 season and in the mix for a playoff spot in the NFC.
On Sunday night, the Falcons have a huge matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (4-2 this season), who are also battling in the loaded NFC playoff picture. San Francisco is looking to stay atop the NFC West (Seattle and Los Angeles are also 4-2), but it has dealt with a ton of injuries on both sides of the ball.
The 49ers lost Fred Warner for the season in Week 6, and they’re set as slight favorites at home in this Sunday night matchup. Should bettors be willing to lay the points with San Fran?
All season long, the SI Betting team is sharing final score predictions for every NFL game as a way to help bettors decide on their spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis from our editors, here’s my pick for this primetime matchup in Week 7.
Falcons vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Falcons +2.5 (-112)
- 49ers -2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Falcons: +114
- 49ers: -135
Total
- 47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
There has been some movement in this game with Brock Purdy (toe) and Mac Jones (knee) both dealing with injuries. The 49ers opened as 3.5-point favorites after Week 6, but that line has moved a point in favor of the Falcons.
It’s possible that the odds shifted due to Atlanta’s win over Buffalo on Monday night, but San Francisco has a ton of injuries across the board, losing Fred Warner for the rest of the season in the loss to Tampa Bay.
Falcons vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his pick for this game in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game in the NFL season – and he’s backing Atlanta to cover on the road:
The San Francisco 49ers have continued to see their injuries pile up, and while they're expected to potentially get back George Kittle this weekend, some of their underlying numbers are still extremely concerning. For example, they're 21st in the NFL in DVOA and just 17th in Net Yards per Play.
The Falcons are continuing to figure things out offensively, but their defense has quietly been one of the most effective in the NFL to begin the season. There's an argument to be made that they're still being undervalued in the betting market with the amount of weapons they have on offense and the numbers they've posted on defense to date.
Atlanta’s win on Monday over Buffalo was impressive, and the Falcons’ defense has some really impressive numbers in the 2025 season.
Atlanta is sixth in the NFL in yards per play, fifth in EPA/Play and it’s recorded 14 sacks in five games. The Falcons finally have a pass rush? That’s going to make them tough to beat, especially with the shell of a roster that San Francisco has right now.
I wouldn't be shocked to see Atlanta pull off an upset in Week 7.
Final Score Prediction: Falcons 23, 49ers 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.