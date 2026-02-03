Grizzlies-Jazz Jaren Jackson Jr. Trade Doesn't Shift Western Conference Playoff Odds

The NBA trade deadline has a blockbuster deal... between two non-playoff teams!

The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly are trading star big man Jaren Jackson Jr. less than a year after he signed a massive extension with the franchise. Jackson Jr. John Konchar, Vince Williams Jr. and Jock Landale are headed to Utah in exchange for Walter Clayton Jr., Georges Niang, Taylor Hendricks, Kyle Anderson and three first-round picks.

The move is a sign for the Grizzlies entering a complete rebuild, as they began tearing things down when they moved on from Desmond Bane in the offseason.

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ax6oQpZx0S — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

This trade has not impacted the odds for the Western Conference playoff race, even though Utah added an All-Star level forward to the roster. The Jazz are a shocking +5000 at DraftKings to make the play-in tournament while the Grizzlies are +750 to reach the play-in.

While this is a win-now move for Utah, the winning may not come until the 2026-27 season. The Jazz owe a top-eight protected first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2026 NBA Draft, and they'll likely still try to lose enough to keep that selection.

Meanwhile, Memphis has fallen out of the play-in race in the West, and withJa Morant (elbow) currently sidelined, it's hard to see the team making any kind of second-half run. The Grizzlies are clearly playing for the future after making this trade, and they may end up bottoming out as one of the worst teams in the West.

Jackson Jr., the prized possession of this trade, is averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 blocks per game this season. It'll be interesting to see how he meshes with Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George as the Jazz attempt to re-establish themselves as a playoff contender in future seasons.

