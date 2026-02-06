Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 6

The Portland Trail Blazers host the Memphis Grizzlies for the first half of a back-to-back between the two squads on Friday night.

The Blazers have been a streaky team recently, losing their last six games after a four-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have won their last two games after a six-game losing streak of their own.

Memphis blew out the Blazers 119-96 at home back in December.

The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies +8.5 (-102)

Trail Blazers -8.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Grizzlies: +240

Trail Blazers: -298

Total

232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 6

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SE-MEM, KUNP

Grizzlies record: 20-29

Trail Blazers record: 23-28

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Santi Aldama – out

Brandon Clarke – out

Zach Edey – out

Eric Gordon – out

Ty Jerome – out

Ja Morant – out

Scotty Pippen Jr. – out

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Deni Avdija – questionable

Scoot Henderson – probable

Damian Lillard – out

Kris Murray – out

Matisse Thybulle – out

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets

Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Cedric Coward is finding his footing in his rookie season, but this 25.5 PRA number is simply way too high.

He’s averaging 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, and has been held under 25.5 PRA in 10 straight games and 74% of his games this season.

Even with a bigger role in Memphis’ offense, I can’t see Coward having a big game tonight in Portland. His numbers come down to 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game on the road, and the Blazers held him to 20 PRA in the first meeting.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

Not only have the Blazers lost six games in a row, but they didn’t cover the spread in their last three losses, and they were favored in the game before that. I can’t wrap my head around backing them as -8.5 favorites tonight, given their recent play.

Memphis doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence, but it is coming off two upset wins over the Timberwolves and in Sacramento.

I have to back the road underdogs, and it wouldn’t be totally shocking if the Grizzlies somehow pull out another win.

Pick: Grizzlies +8.5 (-102)

