Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 6
In this story:
The Portland Trail Blazers host the Memphis Grizzlies for the first half of a back-to-back between the two squads on Friday night.
The Blazers have been a streaky team recently, losing their last six games after a four-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have won their last two games after a six-game losing streak of their own.
Memphis blew out the Blazers 119-96 at home back in December.
The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Grizzlies +8.5 (-102)
- Trail Blazers -8.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +240
- Trail Blazers: -298
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 6
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN SE-MEM, KUNP
- Grizzlies record: 20-29
- Trail Blazers record: 23-28
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Santi Aldama – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Eric Gordon – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Ja Morant – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Deni Avdija – questionable
- Scoot Henderson – probable
- Damian Lillard – out
- Kris Murray – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
Cedric Coward is finding his footing in his rookie season, but this 25.5 PRA number is simply way too high.
He’s averaging 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, and has been held under 25.5 PRA in 10 straight games and 74% of his games this season.
Even with a bigger role in Memphis’ offense, I can’t see Coward having a big game tonight in Portland. His numbers come down to 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game on the road, and the Blazers held him to 20 PRA in the first meeting.
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
Not only have the Blazers lost six games in a row, but they didn’t cover the spread in their last three losses, and they were favored in the game before that. I can’t wrap my head around backing them as -8.5 favorites tonight, given their recent play.
Memphis doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence, but it is coming off two upset wins over the Timberwolves and in Sacramento.
I have to back the road underdogs, and it wouldn’t be totally shocking if the Grizzlies somehow pull out another win.
Pick: Grizzlies +8.5 (-102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop