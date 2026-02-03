Hawks vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 3
The Miami Heat see a new opponent for the first time in nearly a week when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.
Miami won two of three against the Bulls in a four-day span, including a 134-91 victory last time out. Meanwhile, Atlanta has lost two straight games following its four-game winning streak.
The Heat took down the Hawks 126-11 in Atlanta back on December 26.
The oddsmakers have the Heat as home favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Hawks vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Hawks +3.5 (-118)
- Heat -3.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +136
- Heat: -162
Total
- 241.5 (Over -107/Under -116)
Hawks vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN SE-ATL, FDSN SU
- Hawks record: 24-27
- Heat record: 27-24
Hawks vs. Heat Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- RayJ Dennis – doubtful
- Nikola Djurisic – doubtful
- Caleb Houstan – doubtful
- Onyeka Okongwu – out
- Kristaps Porzingis – questionable
- Duop Reath – out
Heat Injury Report
- Tyler Herro – out
- Kasparas Jakucionis – available
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. – available
- Nikola Jovic – questionable
- Pelle Larsson – available
- Davion Mitchell – available
- Norman Powell – questionable
- Terry Rozier – out
- Dru Smith – available
Hawks vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets
Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
Bam Adebayo is red-hot for the Heat. The big man is only averaging 18.2 points per game this season, but he’s dropped in at least 20 in eight straight games and 11 of his last 12 overall.
Adebayo is averaging 22.7 points per game on 93 of 205 shooting (45.4%), including 33 of 82 (40.2%) from deep.
It’s worth noting that Adebayo has 20+ points in six straight home games as well.
Hawks vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
The Hawks have lost two straight games and Onyeka Okongwu remains out, which is a big loss for Atlanta. They found their game a bit with four straight wins, but Okongwu’s absence looms large tonight in Miami.
The Heat went into Atlanta back in December and came away with a 126-111 win. Miami is just 11-15 on the road but 16-9 at home this season.
Miami should be able to defend home court against Atlanta tonight.
Pick: Heat -3.5 (-102)
