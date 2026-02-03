Hawks vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 3

The Miami Heat see a new opponent for the first time in nearly a week when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

Miami won two of three against the Bulls in a four-day span, including a 134-91 victory last time out. Meanwhile, Atlanta has lost two straight games following its four-game winning streak.

The Heat took down the Hawks 126-11 in Atlanta back on December 26.

The oddsmakers have the Heat as home favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Hawks vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hawks +3.5 (-118)

Heat -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Hawks: +136

Heat: -162

Total

241.5 (Over -107/Under -116)

Hawks vs. Heat How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Kaseya Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SE-ATL, FDSN SU

Hawks record: 24-27

Heat record: 27-24

Hawks vs. Heat Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

N’Faly Dante – out

RayJ Dennis – doubtful

Nikola Djurisic – doubtful

Caleb Houstan – doubtful

Onyeka Okongwu – out

Kristaps Porzingis – questionable

Duop Reath – out

Heat Injury Report

Tyler Herro – out

Kasparas Jakucionis – available

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – available

Nikola Jovic – questionable

Pelle Larsson – available

Davion Mitchell – available

Norman Powell – questionable

Terry Rozier – out

Dru Smith – available

Hawks vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets

Heat Best NBA Prop Bet

Bam Adebayo is red-hot for the Heat. The big man is only averaging 18.2 points per game this season, but he’s dropped in at least 20 in eight straight games and 11 of his last 12 overall.

Adebayo is averaging 22.7 points per game on 93 of 205 shooting (45.4%), including 33 of 82 (40.2%) from deep.

It’s worth noting that Adebayo has 20+ points in six straight home games as well.

Hawks vs. Heat Prediction and Pick

The Hawks have lost two straight games and Onyeka Okongwu remains out, which is a big loss for Atlanta. They found their game a bit with four straight wins, but Okongwu’s absence looms large tonight in Miami.

The Heat went into Atlanta back in December and came away with a 126-111 win. Miami is just 11-15 on the road but 16-9 at home this season.

Miami should be able to defend home court against Atlanta tonight.

Pick: Heat -3.5 (-102)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.