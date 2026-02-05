Hornets vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 5
The Charlotte Hornets bring a seven-game winning streak into Thursday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets. Houston is coming off a 114-93 upset loss to the Celtics last night, ending its three-game winning streak.
The Hornets should be well rested for this one after taking down the Pelicans on Monday night. They’ve turned a corner with some big wins during their streak.
The two teams split the season series last year with the road squad winning each contest.
The oddsmakers have the Rockets as home favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.
Hornets vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Hornets +3.5 (-108)
- Rockets -3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +142
- Rockets: -170
Total
- 215.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hornets vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 5
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN SE-CHA, SCHN
- Hornets record: 23-28
- Rockets record: 31-18
Hornets vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- PJ Hall – out
- Liam McNeeley – out
- Antonio Reeves – out
- Tidjane Salaun – questionable
- KJ Simpson – out
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams – out
- Tari Eason – questionable
- Dorian Finney-Smith – questionable
- Fred VanVleet – out
Hornets vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
Ryan Kalkbrenner is having a solid rookie season in Charlotte. The big man is averaging 8.6 and 6.1 rebounds per game, making quite the impact for a second-round pick.
After starting the season strong, Kalkbrenner dealt with injuries that kept him out in late December. However, he now has at least 10 points plus rebounds in two straight games and 10 of his last 11.
Kalkbrenner may be able to get to 10 points alone, but you can always count on him to get a handful of rebounds as well to help out if his shot isn’t falling.
Hornets vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
The Rockets are in a tough spot tonight after losing to the Celtics last night, especially given Charlotte’s recent play and rest advantage.
In a normal situation, getting Houston at just -3.5 against Charlotte would be enticing, but this isn’t a normal situation. The Hornets are hot, and I’ll back them outright tonight in Houston.
Pick: Hornets moneyline (+142)
