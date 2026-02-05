Hornets vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 5

The Charlotte Hornets bring a seven-game winning streak into Thursday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets. Houston is coming off a 114-93 upset loss to the Celtics last night, ending its three-game winning streak.

The Hornets should be well rested for this one after taking down the Pelicans on Monday night. They’ve turned a corner with some big wins during their streak.

The two teams split the season series last year with the road squad winning each contest.

The oddsmakers have the Rockets as home favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Hornets vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hornets +3.5 (-108)

Rockets -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Hornets: +142

Rockets: -170

Total

215.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Hornets vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 5

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SE-CHA, SCHN

Hornets record: 23-28

Rockets record: 31-18

Hornets vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Hornets Injury Report

PJ Hall – out

Liam McNeeley – out

Antonio Reeves – out

Tidjane Salaun – questionable

KJ Simpson – out

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – out

Tari Eason – questionable

Dorian Finney-Smith – questionable

Fred VanVleet – out

Hornets vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet

Ryan Kalkbrenner is having a solid rookie season in Charlotte. The big man is averaging 8.6 and 6.1 rebounds per game, making quite the impact for a second-round pick.

After starting the season strong, Kalkbrenner dealt with injuries that kept him out in late December. However, he now has at least 10 points plus rebounds in two straight games and 10 of his last 11.

Kalkbrenner may be able to get to 10 points alone, but you can always count on him to get a handful of rebounds as well to help out if his shot isn’t falling.

Hornets vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

The Rockets are in a tough spot tonight after losing to the Celtics last night, especially given Charlotte’s recent play and rest advantage.

In a normal situation, getting Houston at just -3.5 against Charlotte would be enticing, but this isn’t a normal situation. The Hornets are hot, and I’ll back them outright tonight in Houston.

Pick: Hornets moneyline (+142)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.