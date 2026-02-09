Is Jamal Murray Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Nuggets)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray exited the team's win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday with a hip injury, but it appears he has avoided a serious issue.

Nuggets head coach David Adelman said that he's "confident" Murray is alright, and the star guard's injury tag for Monday's game backs that up. Murray is questionable to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he'll likely be a game-time decision with the All-Star break looming.

David Adelman said he checked in with Jamal Murray after the game and he said he’s confident he’s okay. Did say they’ll make sure everything is okay with his hip. — Katy Winge (@katywinge) February 8, 2026

Denver has relied on Murray a ton this season, and the guard has parlayed that into the first All-Star nod of his career. He's averaging 26.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from 3-point range.

Murray has appeared in 48 games for Denver, helping keep the team afloat with Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic, Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun all missing significant stretches this season.

Oddsmakers have actually set the Nuggets as home dogs in this game, which may be a sign that Murray is on the wrong side of questionable. Denver may not rush the star guard back, as it only has games on Monday and Wednesday before the All-Star break.

With Murray's status up in the air, here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Denver on Monday night.

Best Nuggets Prop Bet vs. Cavs

Nikola Jokic to Record a Triple-Double (-129)

This season, Jokic has recorded a triple-double in 18 of his 37 games this season, and he's put together two huge performances over his last two games.

Jokic had 30 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in a double overtime loss to the New York Knicks, and he followed that up with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 17 assists against the Chicago Bulls. Since Murray (hip) is questionable for this game, Jokic may be forced into an even bigger playmaking (and scoring) role than usual.

The Cavs rank in the middle of the pack in both opponent assists per game and opponent rebounds per game, which should set up well for Jokic in this market.

At the end of the day, the Nuggets star is averaging a triple-double and always seems to be in play for one. At this price, he’s worth a bet – especially if Murray sits – on Monday.

