Is Jauan Jennings Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Saints)
The San Francisco 49ers have been decimated on offense already in the 2025 season, as Brock Purdy (turf toe), George Kittle (hamstring) and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) are all out of the lineup in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.
The 49ers are hoping that wide receiver Jauan Jennings (shoulder) will be able to play on Sunday despite a shoulder injury that limited him to just two catches in Week 1.
Jennings is a game-time decision for Week 2, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, but there is optimism that he’ll be out there for Kyle Shanahan’s squad.
Having Jennings in the lineup would be huge for the 49ers with Mac Jones under center, but the team did sign receiver Kendrick Bourne this week, who spent time with the 49ers earlier in his playing career.
San Francisco has moved from a seven-point favorite to a three-point favorite in this game with Jones starting, so it needs all the help it can get on the outside on Sunday.
Let’s dive into the best prop for the 49ers with Jennings’ status still up in the air.
Best 49ers Prop Bet vs. Saints in NFL Week 2
- Christian McCaffrey OVER 4.5 Receptions (-110)
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared one of his favorite props for a 49ers playmaker in our best props and anytime touchdown scorer picks for Sunday’s matchup:
Christian McCaffrey struggled to get the ball going on the ground against the Seahawks, but he thrived in the passing game. He hauled in nine receptions on 10 targets for 73 yards.
If you think Jones being in at quarterback is going to lead to him having fewer targets in Week 2, I think you'd be mistaken. Short passes to their best player seem like a perfect 49ers' game plan to overcome having to play their backup quarterback.
With Jennings questionable and Aiyuk and Kittle out, CMC may end up handling a massive workload on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.