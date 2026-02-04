Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Rockets)

Houston Rockets All-Star forward Kevin Durant missed his third game of the 2025-26 season on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers, but he is expected to return to action on Wednesday.

Durant (ankle) is officially listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics, and it appears that Monday may have just been a rest day for the former league MVP.

Houston was able to beat the lowly Pacers with KD out, and it's now set as a 5.5-point favorite at home against a Boston team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back.

Durant has been able to stay healthy in his first season in Houston, missing two games earlier this season for personal reasons. The 37-year-old is still on top of his game, averaging 26.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from downtown.

With Durant set to return to action on Wednesday, here's a look at how bettors should wager on him in the prop market.

Best Kevin Durant Prop Bet vs. Celtics

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kevin Durant OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)

Earlier this season, Durant dropped 26 points on 8-of-11 shooting against Boston, but he ended up falling short of this PRA number.

I don't think that'll be the case on Wednesday, as I'd expect the former scoring champion to be much more agressive looking for his shot. Durant is averaging 18.1 field goal attempts per game this season, so the 11-shot game against the C's this season was a bit of an anamoly.

Durant also saw his usage increase in January, averaging 27.2 points while taking 20.0 shots per game. He also improved his assist and rebound numbers, averaging 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 dimes per game last month. In 17 games, Durant cleared 34.5 points, rebound and assists 11 times.

Boston plays at the slowest pace in the NBA this season, but it also just allowed a huge game to Cooper Flagg (36 points, nine rebounds, six assists) on Tuesday night.

Durant is averaging 36.2 PRA per game this season, so I think he's a steal with this line set well below his season average.

