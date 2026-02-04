Latest NBA Finals Odds After Anthony Davis, Jared McCain Trades Before Deadline

A pair of major trades broke on Wednesday, Feb. 4 that have altered the playoff and NBA title picture in the betting market.

Anthony Davis is on the move to the Washington Wizards in a shocking trade while the Philadelphia 76ers cut ties with guard Jared McCain in a move with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here's a look at how each move impacted the NBA Finals/playoff odds with the trade deadline just one day away.

Mavericks, Wizards Make Massive Anthony Davis Trade

The Dallas Mavericks officially ended the Anthony Davis era just about a year after it started, trading him for a package of players and draft picks from the Washington Wizards. The move is a signal that Dallas is entering a rebuilding phase around Cooper Flagg, but this deal didn't have much of an impact on the title odds.

BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks are trading 10-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell and Dante Exum to the Washington Wizards for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, 2 first-round picks and 3 second-rounders, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/sfrQQubI5i — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2026

Washington, which has now made moves for both Davis and Trae Young in recent weeks, is well out of the playoff picture in the East and is +500000 to win the NBA Finals. The Mavs (+200000 to win the NBA Finals) have slipped to +1300 to make the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.

This moves makes it much more likely that Dallas will look to develop young pieces down the stretch of this season as it chases a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Thunder Remain NBA Finals Favorites After Jared McCain Trade

The second major trade on Wednesday afternoon happened between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers, as OKC a bunch of draft capital to Philly in exchange for guard Jared McCain.

A first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, McCain has struggled to get on track in his second NBA season after a knee injury ended a promising rookie season early.

BREAKING: The Philadelphia 76ers are trading guard Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2026 Rockets first-round pick and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/0wGXxzPURG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2026

It's unclear how big of a role McCain will play with the Thunder, but oddsmakers still have OKC as the clear favorite to win the title at +140.

Philadelphia's odds actually dropped following this trade, going from +3500 to +4000 at DraftKings. The team had high hopes for McCain, but the emergence of V.J. Edgecombe and the strong play of Quentin Grimes made the young guard expendable.

Now, Philly re-loads with some extra draft capital to pull off another move, or get some young talent in the 2026 NBA Draft.

