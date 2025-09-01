Lions-Packers Week 1 Odds Following Latest Micah Parsons Injury Update
Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons -- their newly acquired pass rusher from the Dallas Cowboys -- is up in the air for the team's Week 1 game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Parsons, who is dealing with a L4/L5 facet joint sprain in his back, is "uncertain" for Week 1, although he has been practicing with his new team.
If Parsons were unable to play, it would be a bit of a blow for the Packers as they have a crucial Week 1 matchup with their division rival -- the Detroit Lions. Last seson, Detroit won the NFC North, forcing the Packers into a wild card spot (they finished third in the division).
Green Bay would love to flip that in the 2025 season, and oddsmakers don't seem to be too concerned by Parsons' back injury. The Packers opened up at 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings in Week 1, and they remain at that number following this Parsons update.
If the four-time Pro Bowler is able to go, he'll add another element to an already impressive Green Bay defense. The Packers skyrocketed in their odds to win the Super Bowl after adding Parsons, and they were the No. 5 spot in my NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 1.
It'll be interesting to see how the odds move for Sunday's game if Parsons lands on the final injury report.
