NFL Week 1 Schedule and Opening Odds for Every Game (Bills Favored to Beat Ravens on Sunday Night)
At long last, the NFL regular season has returned!
This week features a massive slate of games, including matchups on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday. What better way to kick off the NFL season than four days of football to bet on?
The marquee matchup in a loaded Week 1 is the Sunday Night Football clash between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, where Josh Allen and company are barely favored at home. This could be a potential AFC title game – but not if Patrick Mahomes has anything to say about it.
Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs open their season on Friday night against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, which will be the second game of the 2025 season.
The first game – between the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys – will be missing a familiar face after Jerry Jones and the Cowboys traded star pass rusher Micah Parson to the Green Bay Packers just one week before their season opener.
How do you like that for drama?
When looking at the odds for Week 1, since so many of us are preparing for the best time of year to bet, there are a few lines that stick out.
The highest total is in the Ravens-Bills matchup (51.5), while the lowest total is in the Pittsburgh Steelers-New York Jets matchup (38.5) after Aaron Rodgers joined the Steelers in the offseason. He should get an interesting reception at MetLife on Sunday.
The largest spread is in the late slate on Sunday, as Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are 8.5-point favorites against No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans.
Week 1 should be a fun one, and bettors may want to jump on an early line or two before they move throughout the week.
So, without further ado, here’s a look at the odds for every game in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.
NFL Odds for Every Week 1 Game
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Thursday Night Football – Sept. 4
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Spread: Eagles -7.5 (-112)
- Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Friday, Sept. 5
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Spread: Chiefs -3 (-118)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Sept. 7 – 1 p.m. EST Games
New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders
- Spread: Commanders -6 (-108)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns
- Spread: Bengals -5.5 (-112)
- Total: 47.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets
- Spread: Steelers -2.5 (-120)
- Total: 38.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots
- Spread: Patriots -2.5 (-115)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints
- Spread: Cardinals -6.5 (-110)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Spread: Colts -1.5 (-112)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Spread: Bucs -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Spread: Jaguars -3 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Sept. 7 – 4 p.m. EST Games
Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos
- Spread: Broncos -8.5 (-105)
- Total: 41.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Spread: 49ers -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers
- Spread: Packers -2.5 (-115)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Spread: Rams -2.5 (-112)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Sunday Night Football – Sept. 7
Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills
- Spread: Bills -0.5 (-110)
- Total: 51.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Monday Night Football – Sept. 8
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears
- Spread: Vikings -1.5 (-112)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
