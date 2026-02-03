Magic vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 3

The Oklahoma City Thunder return home looking to make it two wins in a row when they host the Orlando Magic.

The Thunder won their last home game against the Pelicans, but then fell in Minnesota before a road win in Denver on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Magic saw its modest two-game winning streak come to an end in San Antonio and is now 2-5 in their last seven games.

Oklahoma City is dealing with a few injuries heading into this one, though, with three important players all questionable.

The oddsmakers have the Thunder as home favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Magic vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Magic +8.5 (-122)

Thunder -8.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Magic: +240

Thunder: -298

Total

220.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Magic vs. Thunder How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN FL, FDSN OK

Magic record: 25-23

Thunder record: 39-11

Magic vs. Thunder Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Colin Castleton – out

Franz Wagner – out

Thunder Injury Report

Alex Caruso – doubtful

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – questionable

Isaiah Hartenstein – questionable

Chet Holmgren – questionable

Ajay Mitchell – out

Thomas Sorber – out

Nikola Topic – out

Jalen Williams – out

Jaylin Williams – questionable

Magic vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets

Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

After a slower start to the season, Anthony Black has been finding his shot from beyond the arc. The Magic guard made seven three pointers in October, 17 in 14 November games, 26 in 14 December games, and had 29 in 13 games last month. He also started February with a 2-for-5 night from beyond the arc in San Antonio.

Black has made multiple three-pointers in four of his last five games and in 15 of his last 20 dating back to late December.

The Magic are going to need to drain some shots from deep to stay in the game against Oklahoma City, and the Thunder allow 14.5 three pointers per game, including 3.5 to point guards.

Magic vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

The three questionable players for the Thunder loom large, but Oklahoma City should still be able to take care of business here at home.

The Magic are just 19-29 against the spread this season, including 9-16 on the road and 1-4 when the spread was in this range.

The Thunder are coming home after a 10-point win in Denver, and they won their last home game by nine against the Pelicans. They’ll be able to cover against the Magic tonight.

Pick: Thunder -8.5 (-102)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.