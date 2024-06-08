Massive Ravens-Chiefs Bet Indicates Interest in Week 1 Underdog
The 2024 NFL season will get underway on Thursday, September 5th, when the Ravens head to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in a rematch of the AFC Championship Game.
The Chiefs opened as modest favorites at home in hopes of starting its quest for a three-peat off in a resounding fashion against a quality Ravens team that has the reigning MVP Lamar Jackson under center, but there is betting action towards the underdog.
As longtime Las Vegas bookmaker Jimmy Vaccaro, currently with the South Point, notes, the Ravens are receiving a good amount of attention in the early betting process. One big bettor took the three points with Baltimore on opening night, and given how far away it is from kickoff, the Las Vegas book is likely staying with the Chiefs as 2.5-point home favorites before more action comes in on the home favoirte.
The Ravens closed as 4.5-point home favorites in the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs at home, but struggled to generate many scoring chances, losing 17-10 to KC. Now, one bettor is wagering that the spread has shifted too far in favor of the two-time defending champions.
For what it's worth, the Ravens are 12-2 against the spread as an underdog when Jackson starts, 9-5 straight up. Can he do it again? Here are the updated odds for the opening game of the season.
Ravens vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total for Week 1
Spread
- Ravens: +2.5 (-110)
- Chiefs: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline:
- Ravens: +125
- Chiefs: -150
Total: 47 (Over -110/Under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.