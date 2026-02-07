Mavericks vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Players to Watch for Saturday, Feb. 7
In this story:
The Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs conclude their home-and-home set on Saturday night. We could see a few players making their Mavericks debuts after Dallas’ deadline dealing.
The Spurs came away with a 135-123 win in Dallas on Thursday night, giving San Antonio its third straight win while the Mavericks suffered their sixth-straight loss.
It’s been that type of season for these Texas rivals, with Dallas sitting at 19-32 and San Antonio at 35-17.
The Spurs have won three straight against the Mavericks, covering the spread in all three contests.
The oddsmakers have the Spurs as home favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.
Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavericks +12.5 (-110)
- Spurs -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mavericks: +410
- Spurs: -550
Total
- 230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mavericks vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 7
- Time: 6:00 p.m.
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, KFAA, FDSN SW
- Mavericks record: 19-32
- Spurs record: 35-17
Mavericks vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Mavericks Injury Report
- Marvin Bagley III – probable
- Moussa Cisse – doubtful
- Kyrie Irving – out
- AJ Johnson – probable
- Tyus Jones – probable
- Miles Kelly – doubtful
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Khris Middleton – doubtful
- Ryan Nembhard – doubtful
- Brandon Williams – probable
Spurs Injury Report
- De’Aaron Fox – questionable
- Harrison Ingram – questionable
- David Jones Garcia – out
- Luke Kornet – questionable
- Jeremy Sochan – questionable
- Stanley Umude – questionable
- Lindy Waters III – out
Mavericks vs. Spurs Players to Watch
Cooper Flagg, Guard, Dallas Mavericks
Cooper Flagg is showing why he was the first overall pick in last year’s draft. The rookie is on an insane tear, averaging 37.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.8 blocks in the last four games.
Of course, Dallas has lost all four of those games, but the rookie is planting his Flagg in Dallas.
Mavericks vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
The Spurs won by 12 in Dallas, and while the Mavericks may have a few new faces in the lineup, I’m not sure if that’s enough to get a different results in San Antonio.
The Spurs are rolling right now as they march toward the playoffs, while the Mavericks are still rebuilding.
Cooper Flagg provides some hope for Dallas to turn the tide in this rivalry, but San Antonio still reigns supreme for now.
Pick: Spurs -13.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop