Mavericks vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Players to Watch for Saturday, Feb. 7

The Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs conclude their home-and-home set on Saturday night. We could see a few players making their Mavericks debuts after Dallas’ deadline dealing.

The Spurs came away with a 135-123 win in Dallas on Thursday night, giving San Antonio its third straight win while the Mavericks suffered their sixth-straight loss.

It’s been that type of season for these Texas rivals, with Dallas sitting at 19-32 and San Antonio at 35-17.

The Spurs have won three straight against the Mavericks, covering the spread in all three contests.

The oddsmakers have the Spurs as home favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Mavericks +12.5 (-110)

Spurs -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Mavericks: +410

Spurs: -550

Total

230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mavericks vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Feb. 7

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, KFAA, FDSN SW

Mavericks record: 19-32

Spurs record: 35-17

Mavericks vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Mavericks Injury Report

Marvin Bagley III – probable

Moussa Cisse – doubtful

Kyrie Irving – out

AJ Johnson – probable

Tyus Jones – probable

Miles Kelly – doubtful

Dereck Lively II – out

Khris Middleton – doubtful

Ryan Nembhard – doubtful

Brandon Williams – probable

Spurs Injury Report

De’Aaron Fox – questionable

Harrison Ingram – questionable

David Jones Garcia – out

Luke Kornet – questionable

Jeremy Sochan – questionable

Stanley Umude – questionable

Lindy Waters III – out

Mavericks vs. Spurs Players to Watch

Cooper Flagg, Guard, Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg is showing why he was the first overall pick in last year’s draft. The rookie is on an insane tear, averaging 37.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.8 blocks in the last four games.

Of course, Dallas has lost all four of those games, but the rookie is planting his Flagg in Dallas.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

The Spurs won by 12 in Dallas, and while the Mavericks may have a few new faces in the lineup, I’m not sure if that’s enough to get a different results in San Antonio.

The Spurs are rolling right now as they march toward the playoffs, while the Mavericks are still rebuilding.

Cooper Flagg provides some hope for Dallas to turn the tide in this rivalry, but San Antonio still reigns supreme for now.

Pick: Spurs -13.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.