Memphis vs. UAB Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Thursday, Feb. 5

Both the Memphis Tigers and UAB Blazers have been stuck in the middle of the American Conference, both sitting at 5-4 in conference play.

One of the two teams will improve to 6-4 after tonight's action is over, with the two teams set to face off in Birmingham. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this conference matchup.

Memphis vs. UAB Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Memphis +1.5 (-110)

UAB -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Memphis +108

UAB -128

Total

OVER 154.5 (-110)

UNDER 154.5 (-110)

Memphis vs. UAB How to Watch

Date: Thursday, February 5

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Bartow Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Memphis Record: 10-11 (5-4 in American)

UAB Record: 14-8 (5-4 in American)

Memphis vs. UAB Betting Trends

Memphis is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games

Memphis is 4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. UAB

Memphis is 0-6 ATS in its alst six road game

UAB is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games

UAB is 1-4 ATS in its last five home games

Memphis vs. UAB Key Player to Watch

Chance Westry, G - UAB Blazers

UAB's offense goes through Chance Westry. The guard is leading the team in points per game, averaging 14.9, while also leading in assists, averaging 4.5. One area he has to improve in is his three-point shooting. He has 53 three-point attempts on the year, but he's hitting them at a rate of just 26.4%. He either needs to significantly improve from the perimeter, or stop shooting three balls all together.

Memphis vs. UAB Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm backing UAB as a short favorite in this spot:

A lot of numbers for both teams are extremely similar, but where UAB has a significant advantage is its effective possession ratio, ranking seventh in the country in that metric. They don't turn the ball over, and they rarely allow their opponent to grab offensive rebounds. That level of fundamental basketball will go a long way against a Memphis team that struggles in that area, ranking 184th in effective possession ratio.

On their home court, I'll play the Blazers to win and cover the short spread.

Pick: UAB -1.5 (-110) via FanDuel

