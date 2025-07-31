MLB World Series Odds for Every Team After the Trade Deadline
The World Series goes through the National League. At least if you go by the top of the betting odds.
The top three teams in the MLB World Series betting odds currently reside in the NL, starting with the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers at +230 on FanDuel Sportsbook. The NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets are next on the odds at +850 each. Both teams made big swings at the deadline, adding bullpen help and, for the Phillies, Harrison Bader as well.
The New York Yankees are fourth on the oddsboard at +900. They added Pirates closer David Bednar at the deadline, but are waiting on MVP/All-Star/heart-and-soul-of-the-team Aaron Judge to come off the 10-day IL. They are also four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East and only 2.5 games ahead in the wild card standings.
The Detroit Tigers (+950), Houston Astros (+1200) and Blue Jays (+1400) are next on the oddsboard. All three are at least four games ahead in their respective division races and the Blue Jays made some moves at the deadline that suggest they’re all in on this season. They’re currently battling the Tigers for the best record in the NL while the Astros remain the Astros in a solid AL West.
The Padres are currently the hottest team in baseball, having won five straight, including a sweep of the visiting Mets. They also went all-in at the deadline, shoring up what is already the best bullpen in the league.
Here are the odds for every MLB team to win the World Series with odds coming from FanDuel.
2025 MLB World Series Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers +230
- Philadelphia Phillies +850
- New York Mets +850
- New York Yankees +900
- Detroit Tigers +950
- Houston Astros +1200
- Toronto Blue Jays +1400
- Chicago Cubs +1400
- Seattle Mariners +1600
- Milwaukee Brewers +1600
- San Diego Padres +2500
- Boston Red Sox +2700
- Texas Rangers +3000
- Tampa Bay Rays +9000
- Cincinnati Reds +10000
- San Francisco Giants +13000
- Kansas City Royals +15000
- Cleveland Guardians +20000
- St. Louis Cardinals +25000
- Minnesota Twins +32000
- Arizona Diamondbacks +55000
- Los Angeles Angels +75000
- Washington Nationals +100000
- Atlanta Braves +100000
- Pittsburgh Pirates +100000
- Baltimore Orioles +100000
- Chicago White Sox +100000
- Miami Marlins +100000
- Athletics +100000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.