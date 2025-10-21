Negative Brock Purdy Injury Update Doesn't Hurt 49ers' Odds vs. Texans in NFL Week 8
It appears that the San Francisco 49ers could be without starting quarterback Brock Purdy for the sixth time in eight games this season when they take on the Houston Texans in Week 8.
Over the weekend, it was reported that the team expected Purdy to be able to return in Week 8, but now that doesn't appear to be the case. Head coach Kyle Shanahan called it a stretch for Purdy to play against Houston, and NFL insider Ian Rapport insinuiated that Mac Jones will make another start on Sunday.
Despite that, the 49ers' odds have improved against Houston over the last 24 hours. San Francisco opened up as a 1.5-point underdog in this matchup, but things have shifted at DraftKings Sportsbook after Houston lost on Monday night in Week 7 to the Seattle Seahawks.
The 49ers are now 1.5-point favorites on the road in this game, a major shift considering the fact that Purdy may not play.
San Francisco has thrived in Jones' starts this season, going 4-1, but the former first-round pick has come back to earth in the last two games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. Jones has thrown for 499 yards, no touchdowns and three picks in the last two games, yet the 49ers beat Atlanta by two possessions on Sunday night in Week 7.
Clearly, oddsmakers are high on the 49ers, who are 5-2 in the 2025 season and off to a much better start than the Texans, who fell to 2-4 after their Week 7 loss.
Week 8 is a huge game for San Francisco, as it is part of a three-way tie (record wise) atop the NFC West with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle, who are both on a bye in Week 8.
