NFL Coach of the Year Odds: Raheem Morris Favored to Win Award for New Look Falcons
Raheem Morris has lofty goals as he takes over the Falcons in 2024.
With a loaded offense that added Kirk Cousins in free agency, coupled with Morris' defensive acumen, the Falcons' first-year head coach is expected to help the Falcons return to the postseason and for the hardware to flow in nicely.
Morris is tied at the top of the odds board with Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus in a crowded race for Coach of the Year.
There is not much separation at this point in the season with different narratives being prepared for each team. Currently, there are 13 coaches with odds of +2000 or shorter including the two aforementioned head men to win the award from all different types of teams.
First year head coaches like Jim Harbaugh (Los Angeles Chargers) and Dave Canales (Carolina Panthers) appear near the top of the odds board while veteran HC Matt Lafleur also has relatively short odds as he hopes to lead the Packers back to the postseason after a surprising run in 2023.
Here are the odds for the 2024 Coach of the Year with a ton of different names in the mix at this point in the offseason.
2024 Coach of the Year
- Raheem Morris: +1000
- Matt Eberflus: +1000
- DeMeco Ryans: +1400
- Shane Steichen: +1400
- Jonathan Gannon: +1400
- Jim Harbaugh: +1400
- Matt Lafleur: +1600
- Dave Canales: +1800
- Jerod Mayo: +2000
- Brian Callahan: +2000
- Kevin O’Connell: +2000
- Robert Saleh: +2000
- Mike Macdonald: +2000
- Sean Payton: +2500
- Dan Quinn: +2500
- Mike McDaniel: +2500
- Dan Campbell: +2500
- Mike Tomlin: +2500
- Antonio Pierce: +3000
- Sean McVay: +3000
- Sean McDermott: +4000
- Kyle Shanahan: +4000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
