NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds: Aaron Rodgers Favored Amongst Group of Talented Quarterbacks
2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year is set to be a star-studded awards race with a large group of high-profile players returning from season-ending injuries.
Comeback Player of the Year is always an interesting award, but this year will likely be dominated by the signal callers returning from their injuries, including, but not limited to, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins, and Anthony Richardson.
Those are the top four choices, headlined by Rodgers, who is returning from an Achilles injury suffered on Monday Night Football in Week 1 on his first drive as the Jets quarterback.
Rodgers is expected back for Week 1, practicing with Gang Green in hopes of ending the team’s Super Bowl drought. If he can play at a high level, will he capture the award, or will he be in the MVP race that will cloud this award? Can he win both? This is an interesting subplot of the 2024 season.
For now, here are the odds to win the award with Rodgers and Burrow, the 2021 winner of this award, the clear choices to win, with Cousins and Richardson slightly off the pace.
2024 Comeback Player of the Year Odds
- Aaron Rodgers: +125
- Joe Burrow: +210
- Kirk Cousins: +500
- Anthony Richardson: +600
- Russell Wilson: +1200
- Nick Chubb: +1500
- Deshaun Watson: +2000
- Daniel Jones: +2200
- Justin Hebret: +2500
- Sam Darnold: +3000
- Kyler Murray: +3000
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Comeback Player of the Year Odds Favor Rodgers, Burrow, Plenty of Quarterbacks
10 quarterbacks have odds of +3000 or shorter with only one player listed inside of this number that isn’t a QB: Nick Chubb. The Browns running back is recovering from an early season knee injury but will have stiff competition with quarterbacks holding most of the attention, including his backfield mate, quarterback Deshaun Watson.
There will be plenty of QBs that dominate this award, which is par for the course. The last six winners of the award have been quarterbacks (there was no Comeback Player of the Year in 2020).
