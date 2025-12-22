Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Canucks-Flyers, Kraken-Ducks, Blue Jackets-Kings)
There are just four games on the docket in the NHL on Monday night.
The St. Louis Blues visit the Tampa Bay Lightning to start things off at 7 p.m., with the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets to close things out as one of two 10 p.m. games.
Let’s start the week right as I dive into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Dec. 22.
NHL Best Bets for Monday, Dec. 22
- Philadelphia Flyers (-130) vs. Vancouver Canucks
- Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks OVER 6.5 (-115)
- Columbus Blue Jackets at Los Angeles Kings UNDER 5.5 (+100)
Philadelphia Flyers (-130) vs. Vancouver Canucks
The Flyers are back in Philadelphia on Monday night, and they hope to turn things around after two straight road losses.
Philly led by two goals in both of those games, but then saw the Sabres and Rangers come from behind to steal two points. Luckily for the Flyers, they;ve been a much better team at home this season at 10-5-4 than on the road at 7-5-3.
Vancouver comes into town riding a four-game winning streak after trading Quinn Hughes. The Canucks didn’t deserve the shootout win in Boston on Saturday, though, as they were outshot 42-22 in the game.
This will now be the third game in four nights for the Canucks before they head home. They lost 4-0 to Detroit the last time they played a third game in four nights, and the Flyers will be ready to jump on them in one final home game before the holidays.
Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks OVER 6.5 (-115)
The Ducks have been playing high-scoring hockey all season long, and especially as of late. They’ve gone over the total in 23 of their 26 games thus far, including each of their last three contests. In fact, the over is 8-2 in their last 10 games and 12-3 in their last 15.
Anaheim now ranks third in the NHL with 3.44 goals for per game while also allowing 3.42 goals per contest.
While the Kraken have scored a league-low 2.52 goals per game, they are coming off a game in which they put four goals up on the board in San Jose. They’ve also allowed a handful of goals in a few games recently, allowing four in Calgary, and five to the Avalanche and Mammoth. Seattle is now up to 3.06 goals against per contest.
I would consider trying to find a flat six line in case of a 4-2 final score, but both of these teams are more than capable of scoring three goals each – and don’t exactly have stout defenses.
Columbus Blue Jackets at Los Angeles Kings UNDER 5.5 (+100)
I’m taking the late game with a 6.5 total to go over, and the late game with the 5.5 total to go under.
The Kings, especially at home, like to play slow, low-event hockey. This has been the case even on the road in recent weeks, with Los Angeles going under 5.5 in five straight games. The Kings scored just eight goals in their last five games while allowing 13.
On the season, the under is now 21-12-1 in all Kings games. That’s 10-4 at home and 11-8-1 on the road. Even when the line is 5.5, the under has hit in 16 of 21 contests.
It’s a bit tougher with starting goalie Darcy Kuemper on the shelf, but the Kings have committed to playing team defense in front of backup Anton Forsberg, who has posted a .901 save percentage and 2.69 goals-against average in 12 games this season. The under is 7-4 in his starts.
The Jackets don’t have the offensive firepower to overpower the Kings’ defensive style, so look for another low-scoring game in Los Angeles tonight.
