Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Nuggets)

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has played in the team's last five games since returning from a knee injury, and he's officially listed as probable for Monday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nikola Jokic (ankle) listed probable for Monday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 8, 2026

Even though Jokic is expected to play in this game based on the probable tag, oddsmakers at DraftKings have the Nuggets set as home underdogs on Monday night.

Jokic was supposed to be on a minutes restriction when he returned from his knee injury, but he's played over 30 minutes in each of his last three games. The MVP candidate is averaging 28.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game while shooting 59.4 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.

If he wants to be eligible for postseason awards, Jokic can only miss one more game the rest of the regular season. So, unless he's extremely banged up, bettors should expect the three-time MVP to be out there for Denver.

Here's a look at my favorite Jokic prop bet for Monday's showdown with Cleveland.

Best Nikola Jokic Prop Bet vs. Cavs

Nikola Jokic to Record a Triple Double (-129)

This season, Jokic has recorded a triple-double in 18 of his 37 games this season, and he's put together two huge performances over his last two games.

Jokic had 30 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in a double overtime loss to the New York Knicks, and he followed that up with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 17 assists against the Chicago Bulls. Jamal Murray (hip) is questionable for this game, so Jokic may be forced into an even bigger playmaking (and scoring) role than usual.

The Cavs rank in the middle of the pack in both opponent assists per game and opponent rebounds per game, which should set up well for Jokic in this market.

At the end of the day, the Nuggets star is averaging a triple-double and always seems to be in play for one. At this price, he’s worth a bet – especially if Murray sits – on Monday.

