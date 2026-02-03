Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Pistons)

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has played in back-to-back games after missing about a month with a knee injury, and he's officially off the team's injury report for Tuesday night's clash with the Detroit Pistons.

This is great news for the Nuggets, as it shows that the three-time league MVP has not had any setbacks since returning to the lineup. Jokic played over 24 minutes in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday and over 29 minutes in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

So, the star center is getting closer to his usual workload heading into this matchup with the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference.

Through two games, Jokic has scored 47 points, pulled down 19 rebounds and dished out 13 assists for Denver while shooting 14-of-20 from the field. He has not been extremely aggressive as a scorer, taking just 11 and nine shots in his two games since returning.

Can he have a big game against Detroit on Tuesday night?

Here's a look at how I'd bet on Jokic in the prop market in this matchup.

Best Nikola Jokic Prop Bet vs. Pistons

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nikola Jokic OVER 24.5 Points (-110)

Even though Jokic hasn't taken a ton of shots in his first two games back in the lineup, he did have 31 points on Friday night in a win over the Clippers.

So, the scoring could be there for the three-time MVP, especially if he finds his way to the free-throw line (Jokic was 13-for-17 from the stripe against L.A.) on Tuesday.

Detroit is a tough matchup, as the team is No. 2 in defensive rating, No. 1 in opponent assists per game and No. 3 in rebound percentage. Since Jokic isn't playing his usual minutes at the moment, I don't love taking some of his secondary starts, especially since he's fallen short of his assists prop in back-to-back games.

However, the Nuggets may need the star center to be more aggressive as a scorer to win this game, and Jokic remains one of the most efficient players in the NBA, shooting 60.9 percent from the field and 44.0 percent from 3.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.