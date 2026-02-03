Nuggets vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 3
The Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham picked up a close win over the Denver Nuggets in late January, but superstar big man Nikola Jokic (knee) did not play in that game.
Now, Jokic is set to suit up – he’s not listed on the team’s injury report on Tuesday – for the second and final regular-season meeting between these two NBA Finals contenders.
As a result, Denver is just a 3.5-point underdog on the road on Tuesday night.
Detroit holds the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and it’s dominated at home this season, going 19-5, including a blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Denver is coming off a hard-fought loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night, and it remains without Aaron Gordon and Cameron Johnson while Christian Braun (ankle) is questionable for this matchup.
Can the Nuggets move to 2-1 since Jokic returned to the lineup?
Let’s examine the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this clash on Feb. 3.
Nuggets vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Nuggets +3.5 (-108)
- Pistons -3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: +145
- Pistons: -175
Total
- 228.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Nuggets vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Nuggets record: 33-17
- Pistons record: 36-12
Nuggets vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Tamar Bates – out
- Christian Braun – questionable
- Cameron Johnson – out
- Aaron Gordon – out
- Curtis Jones – out
Pistons Injury Report
- Isaac Jones – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Wendell Moore Jr. – out
- Tolu Smith – out
- Chaz Lanier – out
- Caris LeVert – questionable
Nuggets vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Jokic OVER 24.5 Points (-110)
Even though Jokic hasn't taken a ton of shots in his first two games back in the lineup, he did have 31 points on Friday night in a win over the Clippers.
So, the scoring could be there for the three-time MVP, especially if he finds his way to the free-throw line (Jokic was 13-for-17 from the stripe against L.A.) on Tuesday.
Detroit is a tough matchup, as the team is No. 2 in defensive rating, No. 1 in opponent assists per game and No. 3 in rebound percentage. Since Jokic isn't playing his usual minutes at the moment, I don't love taking some of his secondary stats, especially since he's fallen short of his assists prop in back-to-back games.
However, the Nuggets may need the star center to be more aggressive as a scorer to win this game, and Jokic remains one of the most efficient players in the NBA, shooting 60.9 percent from the field and 44.0 percent from 3.
Nuggets vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
The Pistons have been great at home this season in terms of their win/loss record, but they are just 10-10 against the spread as home favorites heading into this matchup with the Nuggets.
Denver nearly upset the Pistons without Jokic late last month, and Jamal Murray could have delivered Denver a win had he not missed some clutch free throws down the stretch.
Still, Denver has dominated as a road dog this season (7-1 against the spread), and I’ll welcome any chance to take the Nuggets as dogs when Jokic is playing.
The three-time league MVP played nearly 30 minutes in the loss to OKC, and he should continue to have a bigger role in his return from a knee injury.
Denver has the best offensive rating in the NBA this season, and I think it’ll hang with this Pistons team once again on Tuesday night.
Pick: Nuggets +3.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
