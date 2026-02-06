Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 6
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to sweep their three-game homestand when they host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
The Bucks upset the Bulls and Pelicans already on this homestand, while the Pacers embark on a road trip after losing their last two contests.
The Bucks won the first two meetings this season after the Pacers eliminated them in last year’s playoffs.
The oddsmakers have the Bucks as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Pacers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers +1.5 (-115)
- Bucks -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Pacers: -102
- Bucks: -118
Total
- 223.5 (Over -107/Under -116)
Pacers vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 6
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN IN, FDSN WI
- Pacers record: 13-38
- Bucks record: 20-29
Pacers vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Bennedict Mathurin – out
- Taelon Peter – doubtful
- Micah Potter – questionable
- Ethan Thompson – doubtful
- Obi Toppin – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – out
- Cole Anthony – out
- Amir Coffey – out
- Gary Harris – questionable
- Bobby Portis – questionable
- Taurean Prince – out
Pacers vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
Pascal Siakam is averaging 4.0 assists per game this season, and that’s only been increasing in recent months. After putting up just 2.9 assists per game in December, he had 4.5 assists per game in January and 5 assists in his lone game this month.
Siakam now has 4+ assists in 60% of his games this season, including nine of his last 11 and 12 of his last 15 contests. He’s never going to be a guy who gets double-digit assists, but he can manage at least four against a team that just saw Zion Williamson rack up eight helpers and averages 4.6 assists per game to power forwards.
Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
The first two meetings went under the total, and now we’re getting a chance to take an under 223.5 in a game between two struggling offenses. The Pacers and Bucks rank third- and fourth-lowest in points per game this season at 110.9 and 112.1.
That’s helped both teams trend heavily to the under, the Pacers hitting in 30 of 51 games and the Bucks in 28 of 49.
This should be another low-scoring game in Milwaukee tonight.
Pick: UNDER 223.5 (-116)
