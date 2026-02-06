Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 6

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to sweep their three-game homestand when they host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

The Bucks upset the Bulls and Pelicans already on this homestand, while the Pacers embark on a road trip after losing their last two contests.

The Bucks won the first two meetings this season after the Pacers eliminated them in last year’s playoffs.

The oddsmakers have the Bucks as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pacers +1.5 (-115)

Bucks -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Pacers: -102

Bucks: -118

Total

223.5 (Over -107/Under -116)

Pacers vs. Bucks How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 6

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch (TV): FDSN IN, FDSN WI

Pacers record: 13-38

Bucks record: 20-29

Pacers vs. Bucks Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Isaiah Jackson – out

Bennedict Mathurin – out

Taelon Peter – doubtful

Micah Potter – questionable

Ethan Thompson – doubtful

Obi Toppin – out

Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – out

Giannis Antetokounmpo – out

Cole Anthony – out

Amir Coffey – out

Gary Harris – questionable

Bobby Portis – questionable

Taurean Prince – out

Pacers vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets

Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet

Pascal Siakam is averaging 4.0 assists per game this season, and that’s only been increasing in recent months. After putting up just 2.9 assists per game in December, he had 4.5 assists per game in January and 5 assists in his lone game this month.

Siakam now has 4+ assists in 60% of his games this season, including nine of his last 11 and 12 of his last 15 contests. He’s never going to be a guy who gets double-digit assists, but he can manage at least four against a team that just saw Zion Williamson rack up eight helpers and averages 4.6 assists per game to power forwards.

Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

The first two meetings went under the total, and now we’re getting a chance to take an under 223.5 in a game between two struggling offenses. The Pacers and Bucks rank third- and fourth-lowest in points per game this season at 110.9 and 112.1.

That’s helped both teams trend heavily to the under, the Pacers hitting in 30 of 51 games and the Bucks in 28 of 49.

This should be another low-scoring game in Milwaukee tonight.

Pick: UNDER 223.5 (-116)

