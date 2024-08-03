SI

Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Kyle Tyler Poised for Big Game vs. Braves)

Kyle Tyler can take advantage of the Braves high strikeout rate over the past month.

Iain MacMillan

Jul 28, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Kyle Tyler (73) pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Kyle Tyler (73) pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports / Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

I've already given you my favorite sides and totals for Saturday's MLB slate, but maybe you're more of a prop better. If that's the case, then don't worry, I have a couple of plays for you as well.

There are plenty of prop bet options for today's 15-game slate, but I've narrowed in on two that I absolutely love.

Let's dive into them.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Marlins vs. Braves Prop Bet

The Braves offense has had some issues of late but the most glaring problem for them has been their plate discipline. Dating back to July 1, they have the highest strikeout rate in the Majors, striking out on 27.3% of their plate appearances.

Today, they'll face Kyle Tyler of the Marlins who has gone over 3.5 strikeouts in three of his five starts this season, including two straight five-strikeout performances. He should be in a great spot to go over that total again today.

Pick: Kyle Tyler OVER 3.5 Total Strikeouts (-130)

Mets vs. Angels Prop Bet

Zach Neto may not be a name you recognize, but the Angels shortstop has a unique skill in that he is an unbelievable hitter when facing left-handed pitchers. His batting average this season goes from .219 against righties to a blistering .417 against lefties, which is the second-best mark in the Majors.

Today, he and the Angels will face a left-handed starter in David Peterson of the Mets, setting Neto up for a great opportunity to get on base. If he racks up at least two bases in tonight's game, we'll cash a plus-money ticket.

Pick: Zach Neto OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+143)

Published
