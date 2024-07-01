Panthers 2024 Win Total Projection (Carolina Expected to Take Step Forward in 2024)
Things didn’t go as planned for the Carolina Panthers in 2023.
The Panthers, despite acquiring the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in a trade with the Chicago Bears, finished with the worst record in the league last season with rookie quarterback Bryce Young struggling mightily for much of the year.
Carolina couldn’t continue its rebuild, though, as it traded its first round pick in this year’s draft to the Bears.
However, with some offseason moves, including hiring former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales, oddsmakers don’t believe the Panthers will be the worst team in the NFL again this season, evident in the team’s win total.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
2024 Carolina Panthers Win Total Projection
5.5 (Over -124/Under +102)
Can Bryce Young Take Second Year Leap?
Young’s season never really got settled as the team struggled from the jump and ultimately fired head coach Frank Reich.
The team started the season 0-6 before ultimately finishing 2-15 on the year. Carolina struggled quite a bit, but mainly on the offensive line where the team tied for the second most sacks allowed last season with 65.
New head coach Canales will look to find the answer for Young and unlock his potential as the No. 1 pick in last year's draft, similar to how he revitalized Baker Mayfield’s career in Tampa Bay last season en route to the NFC South title.
Staying in the division, Canales will look for similar success with a second straight team that is projected to come last in the division ahead of the season.
The Panthers, like the Bucs last season, have the lowest win total in the NFC South, but this is a division where the difference between the two teams may not be so glaring.
Carolina will benefit from a fourth place schedule, where the team will play only three teams that made the postseason last year outside of the Bucs, the Chiefs, at the Eagles and Cowboys.
After a two win campaign, oddsmakers are expecting a tangible jump from the Panthers in 2024.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.