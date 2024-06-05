Patrick Mahomes Has Sizeable Gap on Rest of NFL in 2024 MVP Odds
Few question whether Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in football, and oddsmakers are taking note of it.
He's the clear favorite to win his third NFL MVP in 2024, ahead of other prominent quarterbacks like Josh Allen, C.J. Stroud, and Joe Burrow as well as last year's MVP, Lamar Jackson.
Fresh off two straight Super Bowl titles, Mahomes is ahead of the pack heading into the year to add another award to his already-loaded resume.
Here are the current odds for the 2024 MVP:
2024 MVP Odds
- Patrick Mahomes: +500
- Josh Allen: +800
- C.J. Stroud: +1000
- Joe Burrow: +1000
- Lamar Jackson: +1400
- Jordan Love: +1400
- Jalen Hurts: +1400
- Dak Prescott: +1600
- Justin Herbert: +1600
- Brock Purdy: +2000
- Matthew Stafford: +2500
- Tua Tagovailoa: +2500
- Aaron Rodgers: +2500
- Trevor Lawrence: +2500
- Anthony Richardson: +3000
- Jared Goff: +3500
- Kirk Cousins: +4000
- Kyler Murray: +5000
- Christian McCaffrey: +5000
- Baker Mayfield: +6000
- Caleb Williams: +7500
- Deshaun Watson: +7500
Mahomes Headlines Competitive MVP Race to Start Season
The Chiefs offense wasn't as dominant in the regular season, keeping Mahomes out of the MVP conversation down the stretch, but he enters 2024 as the favorite amongst a strong group of quarterbacks.
Josh Allen is regularly in the mix for the award, and he has a chance to capture the eyes of voters with a less proven group of skill position players around him after the team sent Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. He enters the season second in MVP odds.
Speaking of Diggs, he is in Houston with the third choice for the award, second-year pro-C.J. Stroud, who will look to jump from Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023 to MVP in 2024.
Meanwhile, last year's winner Lamar Jackson is given a fair shot to win the award for a third time and in the second straight season, sitting at +1400. However, he is behind Joe Burrow of the Bengals, who is expected to make a big return from season-ending elbow surgery, tied with Stroud on the oddsboard at +1000.
