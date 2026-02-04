Pelicans vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 4

The Milwaukee Bucks ended their five-game losing streak last night against the Bulls, and are right back in action tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans have been struggling themselves, losing two straight and three of four after back-to-back wins in Memphis and San Antonio. New Orleans is now 13-39 on the season, including 5-20 on the road.

This will be the first meeting this season after the Bucks swept the two-game series last year.

The oddsmakers have the Bucks as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Pelicans vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pelicans -5.5 (-104)

Bucks +5.5 (-119)

Moneyline

Pelicans: -185

Bucks: +154

Total

222.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Pelicans vs. Bucks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 4

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch (TV): GCSEN, FDSN WI

Pelicans record: 13-39

Bucks record: 19-29

Pelicans vs. Bucks Injury Reports

Pelicans Injury Report

Trey Alexander – out

Hunter Dickinson – out

Dejounte Murray – out

Bucks Injury Report

Bobby Portis – questionable

Gary Harris – questionable

Kevin Porter – questionable

Giannis Antetokounmpo – out

Taurean Prince – out

Pelicans vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets

Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Bobby Portis missed last night’s game due to a hip issue, and I’m fading him tonight if he returns to the lineup against the Pelicans.

Portis is averaging 13.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game this season. He’s been held under 31.5 PRA in 94% of his games overall.

I know the Pelicans present a good opportunity for Portis to improve on those numbers, but this is an easy play if the power forward is active tonight for the Bucks.

Pelicans vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

The Bucks are dealing with a ton of uncertainty right now in terms of both injuries and trade rumors, but I don’t know if that’s enough to make the Pelicans road favorites.

Milwaukee is 3-3 against the spread in the second game of a back-to-back this season, and is still a superior team to New Orleans.

I believe in the Bucks enough to either win this game outright or keep it close enough to cover this +5.5 spread.

Pick: Bucks +5.5 (-119)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

