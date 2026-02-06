Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 6

The Minnesota Timberwolves return home from a 2-1 road trip to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Minnesota has now won five of its last six games after a five-game losing streak.

Unsurprisingly, the Pelicans are struggling again. They’ve lost three straight games to start this road trip after picking up wins in three of their previous four contests. They’re a lowly 13-40 on the season, including 5-21 on the road.

The Timberwolves won the first two meetings back in December, but the Pelicans covered as +12.5 and +12.0 underdogs in seven- and nine-point wins for Minnesota.

The oddsmakers have the Timberwolves as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pelicans +9.5 (-108)

Timberwolves -9.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Pelicans: +320

Timberwolves: -410

Total

237.5 (Over -107/Under -116)

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 6

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): GCSEN, FDSN NO

Pelicans record: 13-40

Timberwolves record: 32-20

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Pelicans Injury Report

Trey Alexander – out

Jose Alvarado – out

Hunter Dickinson – out

Dejounte Murray – out

Timberwolves Injury Report

Rob Dillingham – out

Enrique Freeman – out

Leonard Miller – out

Julius Randle – questionable

Terrence Shannon Jr. – out

Rocco Zikarsky – out

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets

Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet

Saddiq Bey’s slow start to the season was understandable after missing last year due to injury. He had 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in five October games, but quickly picked it up in November and hasn’t really looked back.

He’s up to 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game on the season, which is more in line with his career numbers.

Bey missed some time at the beginning of January, and it took him a few games to get back to it, but in his last eight games, he’s averaging 22.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, going over 24.5 PRA in all but one of those contests.

The forward had 31 and 27 PRA in the first two meetings, and he should keep it up again tonight in Minnesota.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

Both of the first two meetings back in December easily went over the total, and Minnesota has been playing that way recently as well. The Timberwolves have gone over in four straight games, with their last two contests in the 250s and 260s.

The Pelicans are also coming off a high-scoring affair, losing 141-137 in Milwaukee.

I’ll take another over between these two squads, even at this high 237.5 number.

Pick: OVER 237.5 (-107)

