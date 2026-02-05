Printable Super Bowl 2026 Party Prop Bets Sheet for Seahawks vs. Patriots in Super Bowl 60

Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots features two teams that weren't even favored to make the playoffs at the start of the 2025 season. Now, they are each one win away from football immortality, making for an intriguing matchup on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Oddsmakers have set the Seahawks as the favorite in this matchup, but there are a ton of ways to wager on this game from player props to the total number of points to even the coin toss. The Super Bowl is a more than just a game in the United States, and there are a ton of ways to enhance the viewing experience for the NFL's biggest game.

That's why the SI Betting team has you covered with a Super Bowl Prop Bet game to use at your own Super Bowl watch party. This is a great way to stay engaged in the game – and get some bragging rights over your friends – while the Seahawks and Patriots battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

What Is a Super Bowl Prop Bet Sheet?

A Super Bowl prop bet sheet features several different events in the game that you can wager on from the coin toss to player props to the winner of the game. It’s a fun way to get involved in every aspect of the NFL’s biggest game of the season.

This sheet that we have below puts all of the wagers into one document so you and your Super Bowl party can track your score. The person who finishes with the most correct picks is the winner. All picks should be placed before the game starts!

Free Super Bowl 60 Party Prop Sheet for Seahawks vs. Patriots

SI Betting's Super Bowl Prop Bet Sheet. | SI Betting

Super Bowl Prop Bet Sheet Strategy

Picking Super Bowl props is a fun way to stay involved in the game with your family and friends, even if you team isn't playing in the matchup. You can always do your own research to hopefully pick these props correctly, but the SI Betting team is here with picks, props and more throughout the entire week leading up to the Super Bowl.

Our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared a ton of props in his 60 different bets to place for Super Bowl 60, and we'll have stories for the coin toss, national anthem, specific player props, game picks and much more ahead of Sunday's kickoff.

So, make sure to check back in before you fill out your sheet to tail (or fade) our experts and their picks.

Best of luck in your prop bet party wagering!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.