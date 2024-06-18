Rams 2024 Win Total Projection (Can Matthew Stafford, Rams Offense, Offset Aaron Donald's Retirement?)
The Los Angeles Rams returned to the postseason after a year out of the mix due to injuries, and oddsmakers are giving the team a fair shot to return.
The offense returns key contributors like Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and rising star Puka Nacua, but the Rams must replace a ton on defense. Pass rusher Aaron Donald retired and the team lost defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to the Falcons job.
However, after going 10-7 last season and nearly upsetting the Lions on Wild Card Weekend, the Rams are expected to flirt with the same record in 2024.
Here’s the team’s 2024 win total from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rams Win Total Projection for 2024 Season
- 8.5 (Over -144/Under +118)
Can Rams Return to Postseason?
Los Angeles has slightly lower expectations than its 2023 results, but is still firmly in the mix for the postseason, per oddsmakers. The team has an implied probability of 59% to go over .500 this season.
The Rams will face a difficult division schedule that features the reigning NFC Champion 49ers as well as near-playoff team Seahawks and rising foe Cardinals that will surely test a new look defense.
Sean McVay’s group will face five teams that made the postseason last season, but two other teams that have an expectation to go over .500 in the eyes of win totals. The Rams face the Lions, Packers, Dolphins, Bills, and Eagles of last year’s postseason teams, while facing the Bears and Jets as well.
It will be a tough test for the Rams defense to adjust quickly, especially with a postseason rematch against the Lions in Week 1 on the road, but the hope is that Stafford and the LA offense can keep the team in the thick of it in the NFC.
