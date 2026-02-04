Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Spurs)
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was listed as questionable on Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic due to a right index finger sprain. However, the star guard played in OKC's blowout win, scoring 20 points in just under 28 minutes of action.
His status is unclear on Wednesday night in the second night of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs, but SGA's low minute total should help him play in this matchup.
The betting odds for this game offer a little insight into Gilgeous-Alexander's status (and the status of some of OKC's other key players), as the Thunder are 1.5-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Even though the Spurs have three wins over the Thunder this season, oddsmakers are still giving the defending champs the edge, a sign that they expect SGA to be in action tonight.
The reigning league MVP had 34 points in his last meeting with San Antonio, and he's averaging 31.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this season while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from beyond the arc.
The Thunder are an NBA-worst 1-6 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this seaon, but Gilgeous-Alexander and company will look to reverse that trend with a win against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.
OKC won't release an injury report for this game until later in the day, but it's worth noting that SGA has only missed two games all season and has appeared in both ends of every Thunder back-to-back in the 2025-26 season.
This story will be updated once OKC releases an official injury report for Wednesday night's Western Conference showdown.
