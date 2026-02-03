Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Warriors)

Injuries are mounting for the Golden State Warriors, who have already lost Jimmy Butler for the rest of the 2025-26 season.

Now, star guard Steph Curry is dealing with a right knee injury and has been ruled out for Tuesday night's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Officially listed as patellofemoral pain syndrome (runner's knee) for Steph Curry. Out tomorrow vs Sixers. Getting persistent treatment on that right knee. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 2, 2026

Curry has been on the injury report with the knee issue over the last few weeks, missing the second game of a back-to-back against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the end of January. Now, it appears he could miss multiple games after aggravating the issues in a loss to the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 30.

The Warriors, who hold the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, cannot afford a long absence from Curry. Golden State is just 4-7 in the 11 games that the star guard has missed, averaging 103.9 points per game in those matchups.

Curry has played at an All-NBA level this season, averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3. Golden State could make the playoffs this season if Curry is healthy, but the team's ceiling is much lower if the star guard isn't 100 percent, especially with Butler no longer available to pick up the slack.

Even with Curry out, oddsmakers have set the Warriors as favorites on Tuesday against a 76ers team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

There aren't a ton of reasons to bet on Golden State right now, but here's a look at my favorite play with Curry out on Tuesday.

Best Warriors Prop Bet vs. 76ers

Golden State Warriors Team Total UNDER 110.5 (-108)

The 76ers rank just 16th in the NBA in opponent points per game this season, allowing 115.7 per night, but I can't back this makeshift Golden State roster to hang a big number in this game.

The Warriors are averaging less than 104 points per game in the 11 games that Curry has missed this season, and five of those games came with Jimmy Butler also in the lineup. Now, both players are sidelined for Tuesday's matchup.

The Warriors scored just 83 points in a blowout loss to Minnesota on Jan. 26, and they've cleared this line in just four of the 11 games Curry has missed this season. In three of the games where they finished with over 110.5 points, Butler was in the lineup despite Curry being out.

So, this Golden State offense is going to struggle on Tuesday. It has failed to reach 100 points in five of the games that Curry has missed, and while the 76ers aren't an elite defensive team, they don't play at a fast pace (19th in the NBA) this season.

The Warriors rank 14th in the NBA in offensive rating in the 2025-26 campaign (114.8), but that drops to 104.9 without him.

