Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Suns)

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is set to miss his 13th game in the 2025-26 season on Thursday night.

The Warriors have ruled the star guard out against the Phoenix Suns due to a right knee injury, marking the second game in a row that Curry will miss with the ailment. Golden State has struggled without the two-time MVP this season, going 4-8 in the 12 games that he's missed to this point.

Curry's injury is a major blow for a Golden State team trying to get into the top six in the Western Conference. The Warriors have already lost Jimmy Butler for the season due to a torn ACL, and they'll be short-handed on Thursday after trading Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis on Wednesday night.

This season, Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3. Without him, the Warriors are struggling, averaging just 103.1 points per game.

As a result, oddsmakers have set the Suns -- who are without Devin Booker (ankle) on Thursday -- as 6.5-point favorites at home in this matchup.

Here's a look at how to bet on the Warriors with Curry sidelined.

Best Warriors Prop Bet vs. Suns

Warriors Team Total UNDER 104.5 (-115)

Golden State has struggled without Curry all season long, and I expect that continue on Thursday night against a strong Phoenix defense.

The Suns are No. 7 in the NBA in defensive rating this season, and they allow the fifth-fewest points per game in the NBA (111.6). On top of that, the Suns are even better at home, allowing just 108 points per game -- the third-best mark in the NBA.

So, this is going to be a struggle for a Warriors' offense that has scored less than 100 points in five of the last six games that Curry has missed. In fact, Golden State has 104 or fewer points in eight of the 12 games that the star guard has sat out, and multiple games where it has cleared this total have come with Jimmy Butler in the lineup.

With both Butler and Curry out, the Warriors simply don't have the offensive firepower to clear this total against an elite defense.

